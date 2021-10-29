Facebook 'Metaverse': What Will it Include? All you need to know
Image: about.fb.com
Meta on October 28, 2021, introduced Horizon Home which is the company's early vision for a home based in the metaverse. Users will be able to hang out, watch videos and play games in VR based surroundings with friends.
Image: Oculus YouTube
Meta is about to bring Messenger audio calls to VR, which will eventually allow users to hang out or travel to VR destinations together.
Image: Oculus YouTube
Meta has plans to extensively develop VR-based interactive environments, including games. The classic GTA title San Andreas is in development for Quest 2.
Image: Oculus YouTube
Meta will work upon VR-based physical exercises to keep users fit and let them experience a wide range of environments for working out, along with hardware improvements.
Image: Oculus YouTube
Metaverse will also let users access digital two-dimensional applications such as Instagram, Canva and more, right from the Oculus VR headset.
Image: Oculus YouTube