'Falling' and other Movies based on Russian-Ukraine War
Image: A Still from 'Falling'
'Kiev Moscow,' is a short drama movie released in 2017 that follows the life of a guy who gets a work assignment to protect a young man from his enemy's country.
Image: 'Kiev Moscow' Poster
The 2015 tv movie, 'Freedom or Death' revolved around the events of the revolution in Ukraine rapidly increasing with a war with Russia. It was directed by Damian Kolodiy.
Image: 'Freedom or Death' Poster
Released in 2016, 'Oleg's Choice' delves into the lives of Russian combatants fighting against Ukraine. The documentary tv movie was released in 2016.
Image: 'Oleg's Choice' Poster
Directed by Leonid Kanter and Ivan Yasniy, the movie was released in 2015 and was a massive hit among the audience. It depicted the story of a new Ukrainian army that defended Russian militaries.
Image: 'The Ukrainians' Poster
'Once Upon a Time in Ukraine: The War' revolves around the events of the war in Ukraine. Written and directed by Igor Parfenov, the movie was released in 2016.
Image: 'Falling' Poster
Featuring Christian Borys, Oleh Mosiichuk and Darya Plakhtiy in the lead, 'Falling' revolves around the lives of the post-revolutionary generation trying to fit into a modern Ukraine.
Directed by Christina Tynkevych, the Ukrainian documentary film, 'Kraina' was set against the backdrop of Kyiv 2015 and follows the life of Kristina Tsukur whose life gets affected by the Russian War.
Image: A still from 'Kraina'