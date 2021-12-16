'Family Man', 'Pataal Lok' & more sequels of popular web series to release in 2022
Family Man season 3 :Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will surely keep you hooked to the screens
Paatal Lok season 2:This crime thriller web series, starring Jaideep Alhawat and Gul Panang, is loosely based on the novel The story of my Assasins and is a must watch
Mirzapur season 3: Its last season became very popular and successful, starring Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi
Delhi crime season 2: Based on a Delhi gang-rape case, this crime drama follows the Delhi Police investigation on different cases, starring Shefali Shah
Currently one of the most trending series: Illegal season 3 starring Neha Sharma and Akshay Oberoi is all set to stream next year
Asur season 2 will be streaming on Voot next year, starring Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti and RIddhi Dogra in pivotal roles
