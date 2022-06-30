Famous fast bowling captains in cricket history

According to reports Jasprit Bumrah is likely to take up Team India captaincy for the 5th Test against England. With Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is yet to recover from COVID-19.
Image: Indian Cricket Team / Instagram
Kapil Dev will always be remembered as the skipper who lead India to 1983 World Cup triumph. The all-rounder led team in 34 matches winning 4 an losing 7 matches.
Image: ICC
Heath Streak was banned from cricket for eight years due to corruption charges. The all-rounder captained Zimbabwe to 4 out of 11 Test wins and also has 18 ODI wins as captain.
Image: ICC/ Twitter
Shaun Pollock was South Africa's finest captain and had positive results. The all-rounder registered14 wins in 26 Tests and 59 wins in 92 ODIs as skipper.
Image: ICC/ Twitter
Mashrafe Mortaza first capta8ined Bangladesh in 2009 where he led the team to only their second Test victory. In 43 ODIs as skipper, the pacer led his team to 26 wins.
Image: AP
Former Pakistan skipper Imran Khan led the team from 1982 to1992. The former skipper captained Pakistan in 48 matches winning 14 matches and losing 8 matches.
Image: ICC/ Twitter
Wasim Akram considered one of the finest pace bowlers captained Pakistan between 1993-1999. The left-arm pacer captained the team in 25 matches winning 12 and losing 8.
Image: ICC/ Twitter
Jason Holder captained West Indies from 2015-2020 during which he lead West Indies team in 37 matches. The former skipper registered 11 wins and 21 losses.
Image: Windies Cricket/ Twitter
Richie Benaud captained Australia between 1958-1963. The legendary cricketer captain the country in 28 matches winning 12 matches and losing 4 matches.
Image: Cricket.com.au/ Twitter
Darren Sammy captained West Indies from 2010 to 2013. The all-rounder lead the team in 30 matches out of which he won 8 and lost 12 matches.
Image: AP