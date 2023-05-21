Anirban Sarkar
May 21 ,2023
Famous IPL hundreds by players
Image: BCCI
Brendon McCullum's 158 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the very first match of IPL remains one of the iconic moments.
Image: BCCI
Chris Gayle's brilliant 175 still is the highest run scored by a player in an IPL match.
Image: BCCI
David Miller's 101 not out against RCB in 2013 will go down as one of the best innings in the history of IPL.
Image: BCCI
Ab de Villiers scored a magnificent 133 against Mumbai Indians back in 2015
Image: PTI
Quinton de Kock brings up his second IPL century against KKR in 2022
Image: BCCI
Shane Watson's brilliant 117 not out in the final helped CSK to lift the IPL title in 2018.
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli scored consecutive IPL centuries in back-to-back matches in IPL 2023
Image: IPL/BCCI
