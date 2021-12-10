Fan-favourite mother-daughter duos from Netflix series
Image: Twitter/@soflovex
Pooja Bhatt's character Rani in Bombay Begums is always there for her daughter Shai and helps her through heartbreak and body image issues despite her busy work schedule.
Image: Twitter/@DanHusain
In the episode titled Ankahi of Ajeeb Daastaans, Natasha makes a special effort to learn and teach her daughter Samaira sign language, as she struggles with a hearing impairment.
Image: PR
Never Have I Ever stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Poorna Jagannathan as Devi and Nalini respectively, who go through trauma and grief and soon form a loving bond.
Image: PR
Georgia tries to provide for and put down roots with her teenage daughter Ginny. The two work towards leaving behind their rocky past and building a strong future.
Image: Twitter/@ginnyndgeorgia
Masaba Masaba stars Masaba and Neena Gupta as themselves. The duo portrays a loving and supporting relationship between mothers and daughters.
Image: Twitter/@gaanemann