'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore': 18 individual character posters unveiled
The makers of the much-awaited 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' has unveiled individual character posters.
Things are a little different this time around for the Harry Potter spinoff franchise.
Jude Law is back to play Dumbledore in the beloved series and Eddie Redmayne is Newt. In the spinoff series, Dan Fogler is all set to play Jacob.
Pickett returns as Newt Scamander's pet.
Actor Jessica Williams will play Lally in the show.
Actor Callum Turner will play Theseus.
Mads Mikkelsen returns as Grindelwald.
While, Alison Sudol essays the role of Queenie.
Ezra Miller will be seen as Credence in 'The Secrets Of Dumbledore'.
On the other hand, Poppy Corby-Tuech will be seen as Vinda.
In the spinoff series, Aleksandr Kuznetsov is all set to play Helmut.
The spinoff show sees Richard Coyle as Aberforth.
Oliver Masucci portrays the role of Anton Vogel.
Actor Maria Fernanda Cândido plays the role of Vicência Santos.
The spinoff show will see Dave Wong as Liu Tao.
Actor Victoria Yeates is all set to play Bunty.
Actor William Nadylam will be seen as Yusuf Kama.
