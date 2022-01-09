Farah Khan's Birthday: A look at her best-choreographed Bollywood dance numbers
Image: Instagram/ @farahkhankunder
'Sheila Ki Jawani': Katrina Kaif's gorgeous avatar and signature moves in this song from 'Tees Maar Khan’ caught on with the audiences in no time.
Image: Twitter/ @chakkachak
'Munni Badnaam Hui': This track featuring Malaika Arora is to date one of the most iconic numbers choreographed by Farah Khan.
Image: Instagram/ @Blahblahblaharsh
'Chale Jaise Hawayein': This dance number from 'Main Hoon Na' featuring Amrita Rao is still fresh in the audience's mind owing to the amazing dance steps.
Image: Twitter/@fables_of_film
'The Hook Up Song': Alia Bhatt and Tiger Shroff stunned the audiences with their sizzling chemistry in this song from ‘Student of the Year 2’.
Image: Instagram/@aliaaholics_
'Dhoom Taana': Deepika Padukone's moves were to die for in this track from the 2007 film 'Om Shanti Om'.
Image: Twitter/ @Simplyanila
'Ek Pal Ka Jeena': Hrithik's dancing skills became the talk of the town since his debut in ‘Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai', thanks to Farah's choreography in this upbeat song.
Image: Instagram/ @kishorerajput007
'Zingaat': Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor grooved to Farah's steps in this peppy track from their debut film 'Dhadak’.
Image: Twitter/@Naveeeennnn