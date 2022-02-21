Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar make first public appearance to register their marriage
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 19 in Khandala in the presence of close family and friends.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar made their first public appearance on Monday, post their wedding nuptials.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The couple registered thier marriage on Monday.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Shibani wore a pastel pink coloured saree with a long-sleeved blouse and heavy neckpiece.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Meanwhile, Farhan wore a matching cream coloured kurta pajama set.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating since 2018 post Farhan's split from his first wife Adhuna Bhabani.
Image: Varinder Chawla