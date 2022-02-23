Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: A sneak- peek into the dreamy affair
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 19, glimpses from their fairy tale wedding are out.
Image: Instagram@shibanidandekar
In the picture, the couple is seen sharing a sweet kiss.
Image: Instagram@shibanidandekar
For the wedding, Shibani Dandekar wore a red and beige coloured gown and she completed her look with a veil.
Image: Instagram@shibanidandekar
Farhan Akhtar on the other hand opted for a formal tuxedo for the special day.
Image: Instagram@shibanidandekar
The pictures are proof that the couple had a gala time at their wedding.
Image: Instagram@shibanidandekar
Sharing the pictures, Shibani Dandekar captioned the post as "Mr & Mrs."
Image: Instagram@shibanidandekar
Shibani Dandekar looked elegant and beautiful in her wedding attire.
Image: Instagram@shibanidandekar
The pictures are proof of the couple's sizzling chemistry.
Image: Instagram@shibanidandekar
In the picture, the couple is seen dancing and having a good time with each other.