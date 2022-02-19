Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Wedding: Couple's love story in pictures
Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 19 in a royal ceremony and wishes poured in for the newlyweds.
Image: Instagram/@faroutakhtar
The couple met on the sets of ‘I Can Do That’ and made their relationship official in 2018.
Image: Instagram/@faroutakhtar
They often share loved-up pictures online and give their fans and followers couple goals with the bond they share.
Image: Instagram/@faroutakhtar
Their most-recent quirky Valentine’s Day post won the internet as they donned masks of each other’s faces.
Image: Instagram/@faroutakhtar
The couple took the style-quotient up a notch as they flaunted their desi looks on the occasion of Diwali 2021.
Image: Instagram/@faroutakhtar
The duo also shares glimpses from their adventurous vacations together online.
Image: Instagram/@faroutakhtar
Farhan Akhtar had fans in awe of their relationship as he called his now-wife his ‘Today. Tomorrow. Forever.’
Image: Instagram/@faroutakhtar