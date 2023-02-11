Anirban Sarkar
Feb 11 ,2023
Farmer Mahendra Singh Dhoni back in action; see pics
Image: PTI
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is seen driving a tractor at his farm
Image: MS Dhoni/Instagram
Mahendra Singh shared a video on his Instagram account which went viral pretty rapidly
Image: MS Dhoni/Instagram
Dhoni said, "Nice to learn something new, but took way too long to finish the work"
Image: MS Dhoni/Instagram
Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be seen next in the 2023 IPL where he will don the Chennai Super Kings jersey once again
Image: PTI
Mahendra Singh Dhoni hung up his boots from International cricket back in August 2020
Image: PTI
Find Out More