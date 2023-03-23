Hardika Gupta

Mar 23 ,2023

Fashion face-off: Tabu, Janhvi Kapoor in desi glam avatars
Image: Varinder Chawla
Recently, Tabu wore a green floral saree by Anita Dongre. Image: Varinder Chawla
The ensemble roughly costs around Rs. 70,000. Image: Varinder Chawla
She completed her look with oxidised earrings. Image: Varinder Chawla
Janhvi Kapoor was seen in the same green saree featuring a sequin embroidery. Image: @janhvikapoor/Instagram
She styled her saree with a matching sleevless blouse. Her blouse had a tie-up tassel detail at the back. Image: @janhvikapoor/Instagram
She completed her look with Chaandbaali earrings encrusted with ruby stones. Image: @janhvikapoor/Instagram
