Hardika Gupta
Mar 23 ,2023
Fashion face-off: Tabu, Janhvi Kapoor in desi glam avatars
Image: Varinder Chawla
Recently, Tabu wore a green floral saree by Anita Dongre.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The ensemble roughly costs around Rs. 70,000.
Image: Varinder Chawla
She completed her look with oxidised earrings.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Janhvi Kapoor was seen in the same green saree featuring a sequin embroidery.
Image: @janhvikapoor/Instagram
She styled her saree with a matching sleevless blouse. Her blouse had a tie-up tassel detail at the back.
Image: @janhvikapoor/Instagram
She completed her look with Chaandbaali earrings encrusted with ruby stones.
Image: @janhvikapoor/Instagram
