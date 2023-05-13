Shreya Pandey

May 13 ,2023

Fashion faceoff: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone turn heads in green tulle dress
Image:@planetalia/Instagram, @desixslays/Twitter
Alia Bhatt donned a green-coloured tulle dress recently. Image:@planetalia/Instagram
Alia's outfit draws similarity to a lime green gown Deepika Padukone had worn on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in 2018. Image:@desixslays/Twitter
Alia Bhatt wore the green dress for a photo shoot for the magazine Harper Bazaar. Image:@planetalia/Instagram
While Deepika donned a similar high-low gown and accessorised with a headband, Alia kept her look chic with minimal makeup and accessories. Image:@desixslays/Twitter
Deepika Padukone donned the lime green tulle gown designed by Giambattista Valli. Image:@desixslays/Twitter
Find Out More