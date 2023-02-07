Hardika Gupta
Feb 07 ,2023
Fashion faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Vaani Kapoor, who wore this Magda Butrym mini dress better
@aliabhatt/Instagram
Alia Bhatt sported a strapless sukie rose-print pleated mini dress.
The Darlings actress completed her look with a matching blazer and pointed-toe red pumps.
Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor too was seen in the same dress by Magda Butrym. She didn't carry a blazer though.
The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actress completed her look with thigh-high leather boots.
Both Alia and Vaani looked their prettiest selves, but whose look do you love?
