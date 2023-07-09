Aalokitaa Basu
Jul 09 ,2023
Fashion faceoff: Alia Bhatt, Radhika Madan in Papa Don't Preach Lehengas
papadontpreachbyshubhika/Instagram
One of Radhika Madan's latest looks was a signature Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika number, namely, the Sparkle Me Fun set.
papadontpreachbyshubhika/Instagram
Alia Bhatt sported the same lehenga for the brand in a promotional campaign, last December.
papadontpreachbyshubhika/Instagram
The skirt of the lehenga features shaded tulle in off white embellished in sequins, acrylics, and metal pieces.
papadontpreachbyshubhika/Instagram
Alia Bhatt paired the skirt with a Barbie pink butterfly blouse adorned with signature Papa Don't Preach 3D embellishments.
papadontpreachbyshubhika/Instagram
Radhika on the other hand chose to sport a more risque blouse, with chained straps in gold, clasped at the back.
papadontpreachbyshubhika/Instagram
Alia Bhatt forgoes the dupatta all together, letting the butterfly-cut silhouette of the blouse make a statement.
papadontpreachbyshubhika/Instagram
Radhika on the other hand twirls, wrapped in the set's ivory tulle dupatta, also featuring sparse 3D embellishments.
papadontpreachbyshubhika/Instagram
Alia has previously too opted for a Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika number, namely, this brick brown tulle lehenga set when she turned bridesmaid for a friend.
papadontpreachbyshubhika/Instagram
