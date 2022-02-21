Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor, top celeb looks of the week

Actor Deepika Padukone also kept her looks simple and divine in this white ensemble. She wore a white corset and matching pants for the Gehraiyaan success party.
IMAGE: Instagram/shaleenanathani
Actor Alia Bhatt who knows how to slay in style, wore this white saree while attending the screening of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi at the Berlin International Film Festival.
IMAGE: Instagram/AliaaBhatt
Actor Kareena Kapoor who is known to pull off sartorial outfits looks absolutely breathtaking in this peach outfit.
IMAGE: Instagram/KareenaKapoorKhan
Actor Bhumi Pednekar who is basking in the success of her latest release Badhaai Do looks resplendent in this golden outfit while setting major fashion goals.
IMAGE: Instagram/BhumiPednekar
Actor Disha Patani who likes to keep t simple with her attire looks stunning in this red crop top and matching lower.
IMAGE: Instagram/DishaPatani
Actor Kriti Sanon poses in this white ensemble for a photoshoot while leaving hearts to flutter with her oomph and panache.
IMAGE: Instagram/Kritianon
Actor Kiara Advani looks absolutely stunning in this double-coloured saree as she attends the Dada Saheb Phalke awards 2022.
IMAGE: Instagram/kiaraaliaadvaxi