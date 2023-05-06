Aalokitaa Basu
May 06 ,2023
Fashion faceoff: Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar in corseted pantsuits
kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram, Varinder Chawla
Bhumi Pednekar was recently spotted in a black pantsuit featuring a partially sheer corseted coat.
Varinder Chawla
Kareena Kapoor had also been spotted in a similar look, dating back to her Veere Di Wedding promotional spree in 2018.
kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram
Bhumi's coat featured a sheer panel around her midriff. The boning for the corset featured vertical lines.
bhumipednekar/Instagram
Kareena's coat was also of a similar style, except that the boning of the corset was evidently curved giving the actress an hourglass look.
kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram
Bhumi kept it simple with pink lips and a bold eyeliner.
Varinder Chawla
Kareena, on the other hand, went with a winged eyeliner and a bold red lip.
kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram
