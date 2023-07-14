Aalokitaa Basu
Jul 14 ,2023
Fashion faceoff: Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh, Avneet Kaur in black lace jumpsuit
Instagram
One of Kiara Advani's photoshoots featured a shimmery embellished jumpsuit in sultry black lace.
kiaraaliaadvani/Instagram
The cinched jumpsuit, a Nadine Merabi original, was also spotted on Rakul Preet Singh.
rakulpreet/Instagram
Nadine Merabi proved to be a popular pick as Avneet Kaur too opted for the exact piece for one of her outings, making this a three-way fashion faceoff.
avneetkaur_13/Instagram
Rakul chose to let the laced number do all the talking as she kept it simple with a pair of shiny black pumps.
rakulpreet/Instagram
Avneet however, further upped the glam quotient of the already elaborate number with a Lady Dior bag.
avneetkaur_13/Instagram
Kiara too opted to keep the makeup and accessorisation simple as she wore gold-tinted danglers.
kiaraaliaadvani/Instagram
Rakul sported a classic red lip and fern-shaped danglers in silver to complete her version of the look.
rakulpreet/Instagram
Avneet's glossy lip and contoured face fell right in line with her all-out approach to the jumpsuit.
avneetkaur_13/Instagram
Find Out More