Shreya Pandey
Jun 21 ,2023
Fashion faceoff: Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan are resplendent in red
Varinder Chawla, Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
Kiara Advani recently wore a co-ord set teamed with a printed shrug at the song launch event of Satyaprem Ki Katha.
Varinder Chawla
The actress looked chich in the all-red ensemble.
Varinder Chawla
Kiara's outfit bears similarity with an outfit Sara Ali Khan wore previously.
Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
Sara also wore a co-ord set with long shrug during the promotions of her debut film Kedarnath.
Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
Kiara Advani teamed her plain red crop top with a solid red bottoms. She layered the outfit with a long, floral shrug.
Varinder Chawla
Sara wore a slightly darker red outfit. She wore a printed crop with matching shrug and teamed it with sharara pants.
Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
Kiara Advani kept her look minimal with less makeup and accessories. She left her tresses open for the event.
Varinder Chawla
Sara Ali Khan also styled her outfit with minimal jewellery and less makeup. She too keep her hair open.
Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
While Kiara Advani wore the outfit recently, Sara wore it in 2018.
Varinder Chawla, Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
