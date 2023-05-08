Anjali Negi
May 08 ,2023
Fashion faceoff: Kriti Sanon, PV Sindhu in mermaid gown
Image: Sukriti Grover, @Dommtoretto2/Twitter
Kriti Sanon wore a blue-and-black gown from the shelves of Namrata Joshipura.
Image: Sukriti Grover/Instagram
The actress paired it with a pair of black gloves and slicked back hair.
Image: Sukriti Grover/Instagram
PV Sindhu was also seen in the same outfit at a recent Mumbai event.
Image: @Dommtoretto2/Twitter
The Indian badminton player styled her dress with a pair of earrings, bracelets and rings.
Image: @Dommtoretto2/Twitter
Both ladies put their fashion foot forward in similar dresses and brought their own twist to the look.
Image: Sukriti Grover, @Dommtoretto2/Twitter
Find Out More