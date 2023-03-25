Shreya Pandey

Mar 25 ,2023

Fashion Faceoff: Malaika Arora, Paris Hilton, Demi Lovato in classy black gown
Varinder Chawla
Malaika Arora was spotted in the black cut-out dress from Eli Mizrahi. Varinder Chawla
Paris Hilton also wore the same dress. Image- @monotofficial/instagram
Singer Demi Lovato wore the same dress for the cover shoot of a magazine. Image- @elimizrahi/instagram
She styled her hair in a ponytail. Varinder Chawla
She arrived at the event with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Varinder Chawla
Find Out More