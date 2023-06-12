Aalokitaa Basu
Jun 12 ,2023
Fashion faceoff: Sonakshi Sinha, Katrina Kaif rock in red pant-sarees
Varinder Chawla, Twitter
Sonakshi Sinha attended Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's wedding reception in a vermillion red pant-saree paired with a smoky white organza shrug.
Varinder Chawla
The ensemble belongs to Anamika Khanna's 2016 Indian couture week collection, titled 'When Time Stood Still'.
Twitter
The same look was sported by Katrina Kaif during her Baar Baar Dekho promotions as she wore it to the sets of a popular dance reality television show.
Twitter
Sonakshi took cues from the original display of the gold border-laced silhouette, retaining the puff-sleeved organza shrug and pairing it with a polki choker.
Varinder Chawla
Katrina Kaif's version of the look was much more fuss-free as she ditched the organza add-on and accessorised her pant-saree with a lightweight gold set.
Twitter
