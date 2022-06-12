'Fast & Furious 10' cast confirmed; Here's everyone who is set to appear in the movie
Tyrese Gibson will play the role of Roman Pearce who is an expert street racer.
Chris "Ludacris" Bridges will play Tej Parker who is a mechanic from Miami and a member of Dom's team.
Vin Diesel will be seen as a former criminal and professional street racer named Dominic "Dom" Toretto.
John Cena as Jakob Toretto, Dom and Mia's brother who was formerly an assassin and master thief
Michelle Rodriguez will appear as Dom's wife and a former criminal and professional street racer, Letty Ortiz.
The character of Little Nobody will be played by Scott Eastwood, He will also be a law enforcement agent.
Sung Kang will essay the role of Han Lue, a member of Dom's team who faked his death with the help of Mr Nobody.
Nathalie Emmanuel will be seen playing the role of Ramsey, a British computer hacktivist and Dom's team member.
