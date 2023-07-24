Vishal Tiwari
Jul 24 ,2023
Fastest 100 runs by Team in Test history
Image: AP
India broke the record for fastest 100 by a team in Tests as they reached the three-digit mark in just 12.2 overs.
Image: AP
Sri Lanka held the record for 22 years after they scored the fastest 100 runs in Tests in 13.2 overs against Bangladesh in 2001.
Image: AP
England held the record in 1994 when they scored the fastest 100 by a team in Tests in 13.3 overs against South Africa.
Image: ESPNcricinfo
Bangladesh entered the list in 2012 when they took only 13.4 overs to score 100 runs against West Indies in Tests.
Image: AP
England took 13.4 overs to reach the 100-run mark in a Test against Pakistan last year. Harry Brook played a solid knock.
Image: AP
