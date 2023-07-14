Anirban Sarkar
fastest footballers in the Champions League
Image: AP
Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies was the fastest player in the Champions League with a top speed of 37.1 KM/H
Image: AP
Chelsea attacker Mykhailo Mudryk registered a top speed of 36.6 KM/H in the Champions League last season
Image: AP
Ousmane Dembele generated a top speed of 36.6 KM/H
Image: AP
AC Milan sensation Rafael Leao hit a top speed of 36.5 KM/H in the Champions League
Image: AP
Gabriel Veron is 5th on the list with a speed of 36.4 KM/H in UCL
Image: gabrielveron00/Twitter
Federico Valverde hit the right chord with a velocity of 36.3 KM/H
Image: AP
Nuno Tavares is 7th with a speed of 36.2 KM/H
Image: AP
