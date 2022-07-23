Shikhar Mehrotra
Jul 23 ,2022
Fastrack Reflex Play with AMOLED display and blood pressure monitor launched in India
Image: Fastrack
The Fastrack Reflex Play comes with a 1.3-inch AMOLED display.
Image: Fastrack
The smartwatch is capable of measuring users' blood pressure and heart rate.
Image: Fastrack
The watch faces on the smartwatch are animated and fun to look at. It supports over 100 watch faces.
Image: Fastrack
The Fastrack Reflex Play is also capable of measuring users' SpO2 and sleep.
Image: Fastrack
The smartwatch also has in-built video games, just in case users want to kill some time.
Image: Fastrack
With over 25 sports modes and up to 7 days of battery life, the Fastrack Reflex Play is available on Amazon for Rs. 5,995.
Image: Fastrack
Find Out More