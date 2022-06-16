Father's Day 2022: Best gift ideas to surprise your dad on his special day
Image: Shutterstock
On the occasion of Father's Day 2022, Gadgets would be one of the most suited options to gift your dad, especially those who are tech savvy.
Image: Instagram/ @applehubstation
A grooming kit is one of the most essential items that covers everything from skin, beard to moustache. You can pick a kit from the several options available online.
Image: Instagram/ @lavish.beard
A Foot Massager not only gives comfort and rest after a tiring day at work but also helps increase blood circulation and muscle relaxation.
Image: Instagram/ @drturstinsin
When in confusion, a Gift Card makes for a safe option. This gives one ample choice of products to select from according to their convenience.
Image: Instagram/ @lovemeadow
To protect one from the scorching heat during summers, Sunglasses are the go-to product.
Image: Instagram/ @fashionluxury
A personalized tumbler is a thoughtful gift for your dad on his special day. You can get his name or his initials mentioned on the product.
Image: Instagram/ @fullhousegraphic
Sneakers can never go out of fashion, and if your father is a sneakerhead, this is the best gifting option.
Image: Instagram/ @sneakers.ro