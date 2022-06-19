Father's Day 2022: Revisiting Bollywood celebs' adorable moments with their fathers
Image: Instagram/ @anushkasharma/ @bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan often heaps praises on his superstar father Amitabh Bachchan on social media. The father-son duo is known to share a rock-solid bond.
Image: Instagram/ @bachchan
Arjun Kapoor is seen spending quality time with his father Boney Kapoor and siblings Janhvi, Anshula and Khushi.
Image: Instagram/ @arjunkapoor
Deepika Padukone and her father Prakash Padukone share an extremely close-knit bond, with the actor often talking about the many ways the sports legend has inspired her.
Image: Instagram/ @deepikapadukone
Anushka Sharma is all smiles with her father Ajay Kumar Sharma as they pose for a picture.
Image: Instagram/ @anushkasharma
Ranbir Kapoor and his late father Rishi Kapoor enjoy an outing alongside Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni in this throwback glimpse.
Image: Instagram/ @neetu54
Sonam Kapoor and her sister Rhea often treat fans with pictures alongside superstar Anil Kapoor, shedding light on their strong bond.
Image: Instagram/ @sonamkapoor
Varun Dhawan and his director dad David Dhawan are also one of the most adored father-son duos in Bollywood.
Image: Instagram/ @varundvn