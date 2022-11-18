Kriti Nayyar
Nov 18 ,2022
Fatima Sana Shaikh, Elton John & other celebs who battled Epilepsy
Image: Instagram/ @fatimasanashaikh/ AP
Fatima Sana Shaikh recently took to Instagram and spoke about her epilepsy condition and how it has affected her work.
Image: Instagram/ @fatimasanashaikh
Elton John spoke about having epileptic fits in the 70s when he was leading a hedonistic life.
Image: Instagram/ @eltonjohn
Also battling epilepsy, rapper Lil Wayne was hospitalised in 2013 following multiple seizures.
Image: Instagram/ @liltunechi
The greatest crime-fiction writer of all time, Agatha Christie also reportedly suffered from epileptic seizures.
Image: Instagram/ @kingsroadchelsea
'Bigg Boss 13’ fame Shefali Jariwala shared that she was inactive in the entertainment industry owing to epilepsy.
Image: Instagram/ @shefalijariwala
