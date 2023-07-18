Anjali Negi
Jul 18 ,2023
Fatima Sana Shaikh proves less is more
Fatima Sana Shaikh shared a set of photos on her Instagram handle on Tuesday.
The actress donned a peach-coloured saree in the images.
She paired it with an embellished blouse and earrings.
Fatima enjoys dressing up in sarees as numerous pictures of hers in colourful drapes can be seen on her Instagram handle
Once, the actress wore this black saree with a sleek, neat bun.
Fatima stunned cream saree and embellished blouse.
The actress once wore this yellow-and-blue saree highlighting her nosepin.
Fatima posed in a glamourous, embellished saree.
