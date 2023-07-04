Anjali Choudhury
Jul 04 ,2023
Fatima Sana Shaikh twirls in white
Image: @fatimasanashaikh/Instagram
Fatima Sana Shaikh recently took to her Instagram handle to drop photos in a stunning short dress.
Image: @fatimasanashaikh/Instagram
The actress wore a white embellished dress with a balloon cut.
Image: @fatimasanashaikh/Instagram
Fatima elevated her look with minimal jewellery and glammed up in dewy makeup.
Image: @fatimasanashaikh/Instagram
The actress complemented her look with a pair of white stilettos.
Image: @fatimasanashaikh/Instagram
Fatima Sana completed her look by keeping her tresses open while fans took to her comments to shower praises on her.
Image: @fatimasanashaikh/Instagram
Fatima Sana expressed her love for white in a bodycon dress with a plunging neckline.
Image: @fatimasanashaikh/Instagram
Earlier, the actress wore a white halter-neck dress with a thigh-high slit.
Image: @fatimasanashaikh/Instagram
In a photoshoot, the actress wore a sequinned midi dress featuring a sweetheart neckline.
Image: @fatimasanashaikh/Instagram
