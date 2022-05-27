May 27 ,2022
'Field of Dreams' to 'The Many Saints of Newark': Ray Liotta's career in photos
Image: Twitter/@quiethandfilms
'Field of Dreams' is a sports drama about Ray Liotta's character, Ray, who dreams of turning a corn farm into a baseball field.
Image: Twitter/@wolfseason1
The actor was hailed for his role as Henry Hill in 'Goodfellas', in which he played a lead role alongside Joe Pesci, Robert De Niro, Lorraine Bracco and others.
Image: Twitter/@TurboComedy
Netflix's 'Marriage Story' saw the actor step into the shoes of a lawyer as he shared the screen with Adam Driver and Laura Dern.
Image: Twitter/@JRParham
'Something Wild' is a 1986 romantic comedy starring Ray Liotta alongside Melanie Griffith. The late star's role in the film earned him a Golden Globe nomination.
Image: Twitter/@robtrench
The crime drama 'Cop Land' saw the actor take on the lead role alongside some of Hollywood's iconic stars including Sylvester Stallone and Robert De Niro.
Image: Twitter/@FilmFreeak
'Muppets from Space' is a family comedy, in which Ray Liotta took on an out-of-the-box role as he played a gate guard in the 1999 film.
Image: Twitter/@HistoryMuppet
'The Many Saints of Newark' was the last film the actor starred in as he played the lead role alongside Michela De Rossi and Michael Gandolfini.
Image: Twitter/@CinemaTweets1
Find Out More