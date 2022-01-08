FIFA Men's Player Award: Messi, Lewandowski or Salah-who has a stronger edge?
In late 2021, Lionel Messi was awarded his seventh Ballon d'Or, he had a great season but has been a shadow of himself since he joined PSG.
Image: AP
Messi had a great campaign with Argentina where he won the Copa America, he also lifted the Copa Del Rey with Barcelona.
Image: AP
Robert Lewandowski has been sensational over the past three seasons, many players felt he should have been awarded the Ballon d'Or over Messi.
Image: @FranceFootball/Twitter
The Bayern Munch striker broke Gerd Muller's goalscoring record in the Bundesliga and has been in stunning form this season as well.
Image: AP
Mohammed Salah has been in fantastic form for Liverpool over the past season and a half.
Image: PremierLeague.com
Salah will be hoping to add a cherry on top by winning the African Cup of Nations with Egypt this month.
Image: AP