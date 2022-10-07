Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Oct 07 ,2022
FIFA U-17 World Cup 2022: Young Tigeresses check into Team Hotel in Bhubaneswar
Image: @IndianFootball/Twitter
The India U-17 women’s football team checked into their team hotel in Bhubaneshwar on Friday.
Image: @IndianFootball/Twitter
The FIFA U-17 women's World Cup is scheduled to begin on October 11.
Image: @IndianFootball/Twitter
Here’s a look at the Young Tigeresses training hard for the World Cup in rain.
Image: @IndianFootball/Twitter
India U-17 women’s football team members posed for a team photo shoot in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.
Image: @IndianFootball/Twitter
Here is one of the goalkeepers for Team India, Anjali Munda.
Image: @IndianFootball/Twitter
India U-17 women’s team coach Thomas Dennerby sporting a smile during the photo shoot.
Image: @IndianFootball/Twitter
A 21-member Indian squad for the FIFA U-17 women's World Cup was announced on Wednesday.
Image: @IndianFootball/Twitter
India have been drawn alongside U.S.A., Morocco and Brazil in the Group A of the U-17 World Cup.
Image: @IndianFootball/Twitter
India will kick off their World Cup campaign with the Group A match against the USA on October 11.
Image: @IndianFootball/Twitter
Find Out More