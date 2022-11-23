Suraj Alva
FIFA World Cup 2022: A look at greatest upsets in the history of the tournament
During the 2002 edition, Senegal created the biggest shock by beating champions France 1-0. Senegal went on to qualify for the quarterfinal of that edition
During the 2002 World Cup host South Korea reached the semi-final of the tournament after knocking out defending champions Italy. Ahn Junghwan scored the winner
Norway stunned the world in 1998 by beating Brazil in the World Cup match. Tore Andre Flo scored the first goal for Norway who beat Brazil 2-1.
Nigeria playing in only their second World Cup stunned Spain 3-2 with Sunday Oliseh scoring the winning goal. Nigeria advanced to last 16 but lost to Denmark
Keylor Navas was part of the Costa Rica team that beat Italy in the 2014 edition. Costa Rico won the match by one goal but also went on t reach quarter-finals.
Roger Milla and the Cameroon team stunned the world by beating be beating Argentina in 1990. The Indomitable Lions reached the quarterfinals before bowing out.
Saudi Arabia’s 2-1 win over Argentina is ranked as the biggest upset in the 100-year-old history of FIFA World Cup.
Saudi Arabia’s comeback win over Argentina on Tuesday joins the list of other major World Cup upsets in previous editions.
Salem Aldawsari was the hero for Saudi Arabia scoring the match-winning goal in 58th minute. Saudi Arabia's previous biggest win was against Belgium in 1994.
