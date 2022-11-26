Suraj Alva
Nov 26 ,2022
FIFA World Cup 2022: Goalkeepers with the most saves in the tournament so far
The ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has already seen major upsets, massive wins, stunning individual goals and goalkeeping brilliance.
Goalkeepers have put up superb performances between the sticks during matches. We take a look at keepers with the most number of saves in the tournament so far.
Japan's stunning win over Germany can be credited to their goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda. The shot-stopper made 8 remarkable saves to help the team pull off upset.
With Louis Van Gaal deciding to drop Jasper Cillessen and Tim Krul from the FIFA World Cup squad making Andries Noppert the team's No 1 goalkeeper
Making his international debut against Senegal, Andries Noppert made four saves as the Netherlands scored two late goals to seal a 2-0 victory.
Poland has their goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to thank after playing out a 0-0 draw against Mexico in their opening FIFA World Cup match.
With Mexico creating most of the chances from larger possession, Wojciech Szczesny made four crucial saves to make sure both teams shared the spoils.
Saudi Arabia has Mohammed Al-Owais to thank for s stunning win over Argentina. The goalkeeper made five saves to deny Argentina from scoring
Tunisia was able to play out goalless draw against Denmark thanks to Aymen Dahmen's heroics. The 25-year-old made five saves to help his team earn point.
