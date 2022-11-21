Suraj Alva
Nov 21 ,2022
FIFA World Cup 2022: List of players who scored the first goal in each edition
Image: AP
Ecuador skipper Enner Valencia scored the opening goal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 through penalty. He secured full points for the team with second goal as well.
Image: AP
Russia's Yury Gazinsky scored the opening goal of 2018 FIFA World Cup. The hoist nation crushed Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening match.
Image: AP
During the 2014 edition, Brazil defender Marcelo scored Brazil’s first own goal at a World Cup. The goal was also the opening goal of the edition.
Image: AP
Back in 2010, the World Cup was hosted by South Africa. Siphiwe Tshabalala's thunderous goal for the host against Mexico was the opening goal of the tournament
Image: FIFA World Cup/ Twitter
The 2006 World Cup was hosted by Germany and defender Philip Lahm marked the occasion by scoring the opening goal. Germany won the match 4-2.
Image: AP
Papa Bouba Diop was Senegal's hero in the 2002 World Cup. The midfielder scored a goal against France to secure famous win. He died in 2022 after long illness.
Image: AP
The 1994 edition of FIFA World Cup in USA saw Germany's Jurgen Klinsmann scoring the opening goal of the tournament against Bolivia. Germany won the match 1-0.
Image: AP
