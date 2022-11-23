Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Nov 23 ,2022
FIFA World Cup 2022: Players who have scored most goals in the tournament's history
Image: @FIFAWorldCup/Twitter
Former Germany striker Miroslav Klose is the all-time highest goal scorer in the FIFA World Cup 2022 with 16 goals in 24 FIFA World Cup games.
Image: @FIFAWorldCup/Twitter
Former Brazilian footballer Ronaldo scored 15 goals in 19 games after making three FIFA World Cup appearances.
Image: @FIFAWorldCup/Twitter
Late German footballer Gerd Mulle scored 14 goals in 13 games while making two World Cup appearances.
Image: @FIFAWorldCup/Twitter
Just Fontaine holds the astonishing record of scoring 13 goals in six games during the 1958 FIFA World Cup.
Image: @equipedefrance/Twitter
Brazilian legend Pele scored 12 goals in 14 matches, during the four appearances that he made at the FIFA World Cup.
Image: AP
The first player to register 3-plus goals in 3 editions of the tournament, Jurgen Klinsmann scored 11 goals in 17 World Cup appearances.
Image: @FIFAWorldCup/Twitter
Late Hungary legend Sandor Kocsis was the top scorer in the 1954 World Cup and scored 11 goals in 5 games at the tournament.
Image: @FIFAWorldCup/Twitter
The only man to score hat-tricks in two different World Cups, Gabriel Batistuta, scored 10 goals in 12 appearances at the marquee tournament.
Image: @FIFAWorldCup/Twitter
