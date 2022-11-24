Vishal Tiwari
Nov 24 ,2022
FIFA World Cup 2022: Top goal-scorers in the tournament so far
Image: AP
Enner Valencia scored two goals in Ecuador's opening match of the World Cup against Qatar.
Image: Twitter
Bukayo Saka scored two goals in England's opening match of the World Cup against Iran.
Image: Twitter
Mehdi Taremi scored two goals in Iran's opening match of the World Cup against England.
Image: Twitter
Olivier Giroud scored two goals in France's opening match of the World Cup against Australia.
Image: Twitter
Raheem Sterling scored one goal in England's opening match of the World Cup against Iran.
Image: Twitter
Marcus Rashford scored one goal in England's opening match of the World Cup against Iran.
Image: Twitter
