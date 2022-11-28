Vishal Tiwari
Nov 28 ,2022
FIFA World Cup: Five highest-scoring matches in the history of the tournament
Portugal vs North Korea (2010): Portugal scored 7 goals in the game to hand North Korea a 7-0 defeat.
Germany vs Saudi Arabia (2002): Germany scored 8 goals in the game to hand Saudi Arabia an 8-0 defeat.
Spain vs Costa Rica (2022): Spain scored 7 goals in the game to hand Costa Rica a 7-0 defeat.
Germany vs Brazil (2014): Germany scored 7 goals in the game to hand Brazil a 7-1 defeat.
England vs Panama (2018): England scored 6 goals in the game to hand Panama a 6-1 defeat.
