Suraj Alva
Nov 20 ,2022
FIFA World Cup: Who are the highest-paid managers in Qatar 2022?
Image: AP
Money in football has benefitted managers who are managing teams in World Cup 2022 or Champions League. We take a look at highest-paid managers in Qatar 2022.
Image: AP
Currently Hans-Dieter Flick is the highest paid manager at Qatar 2022. The German coach who earns $6.55 million and will look to take his team to glory.
Image: AP
Gareth Southgate has achieved some impressive since taking charge of England in 2016. He currently earns $5.85 million in salary.
Image: AP
Didier Deschamps is the third highest-paid coach at 2022 World Cup. He earns $3.85 million but is under pressure to do well in Qatar with injury hit team.
Image: AP
Tite currently earns $3.65 million while coaching Brazil national team. The team has regained its former stature and are favourites to win trophy in Qatar
Image: cbf_futebol/Instagram
Gerardo Martino has done really well while guiding Mexico to the World Cup in Qatar. The former Argentian coach earns $2.95 million as salary.
Image: AP
Argentine team has been totally revitalized under Lionel Scaloni and are favourites for World Cup. The Argentina manager currently earns $2.65 million
Image: AP
The Euro 2016 winning manager Fernando Santos looks to prove himself at World Cup 2022 by taking Portugal deep in tournament. He currently earns $2.25 million
Image: AP
Find Out More