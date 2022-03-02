Films pulled back from release In Russia amid war with Ukraine
Image: Instagram/@lostcitymovie
Warner Bros. earlier announced that 'The Batman' will no longer get its release in Russia amidst the country's ongoing war with Ukraine.
Image: Twitter/@gordonzorel
The animated film 'Turning Red' is all about a teenage girl, who turns into a red panda when she gets too excited.
Image: Twitter/@RiseFallNickBck
Jake Gyllenhaal-starrer action thriller 'Ambulance' has also been added to the list of films that will not get their big release in Russia.
Image: Twitter/@moremoviesnow
Paramount's much-awaited 'The Lost City' starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe has also been halted ahead of its release.
Image: Instagram/@lostcitymovie
Animated adventure film 'Bad Guys' is also one of the films on the list and is all about animal outlaws and their thrilling adventures.
Image: Twitter/@EverUnbox
'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' will also not get its release in Russia owing to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
Image: Twitter/@Mjfam7_fg
Jared Leto, Michael Keaton-starrer 'Morbius' has also been pulled back from its release in the country.
Image: Twitter/@MCUReport