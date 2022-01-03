Films shot in confined spaces: '12 Angry Men' to 'The Ghazi Attack'
Image: Twitter/@itsbriestan
The Man from Earth is a science fiction film set in a university professor's home as he reveals to his colleagues that he has been alive for 14,000 years.
Image: Twitter/@TwinPeaksLodger
12 Angry Men is a classic film set in a single room. It follows a jury who must make a decision about a man on trial for murder.
Image: Twitter/@FilmstoFilms_
The Mist is primarily shot inside a supermarket and follows the lives of people stuck there after a violent thunderstorm.
Image: Twitter/@Cinetext
Alfred Hitchcock's Rope takes place during a party, where the guests discuss what would make for the perfect murder.
Image: Twitter/@ropadel
Room is about a woman and her child held captive in an isolated room for seven years and their mission to escape.
Image: Twitter/@itsbriestan
The Killing Room is about four individuals who sign up for what seems like a research study but find themselves trapped in a secluded room.
Image: Twitter/@Patka78923775
The Ghazi Attack is majorly shot inside a submarine and stars Rana Daggubati in the lead role.
Image: Twitter/@RanaDaggubati