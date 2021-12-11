Films to watch if you loved Sandra Bullock's 'The Unforgivable'
The Mustang is about a horse-riding program in prison and focuses on themes including redemption and forgiveness.
The Sandra Bullock starrer begins with the actor being released from jail. It stars Anne Hathaway, Rihanna and other famous celebrities.
Blindspotting follows a man on parole, who struggles to stay out of trouble, and his friend does not make it easy for him.
We Need To Talk About Kevin is all about how crime impacts a community as Eva must deal with the aftermath of her son's crime.
Sling Blade revolves around an intellectually disabled man, who is released from an institute after committing a murder. Although he tries to start fresh, his past follows him.
