Adelle Fernandes
Jul 26 ,2022
FIR filed against Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt clears air about having twins | B'wood Recap
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F-starrer 'Freddy' Faces Trouble In OTT Release: Report
Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
Ranveer Singh's Nude Pictures Spark Protest; Group Holds Clothes Donation Drive For Actor
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Visit Indian Eatery In UK; Chef Hails 'pride Of India'
Image: Twitter/@surenderchef
FIR Filed Against Ranveer Singh For 'hurting Sentiments Of Women' With Nude Photoshoot
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Alia Bhatt Clears The Air About Ranbir Kapoor's Comment On Duo Expecting Twins
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Are Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Planning Their Second Baby? Here's All We Know
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Find Out More