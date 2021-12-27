Fire-Boltt Almighty smartwatch launched: Check Price and Specifications
Image: Fire Boltt
The Fire Boltt Almighty smartwatch comes with an in-built speaker and microphone and supports Bluetooth calling right from the watch.
Image: Fire Boltt
The smartwatch has multiple sports modes. The Fire Boltt Almighty comes with 11 sports modes. The mode tracks vitals while playing sports.
Image: Fire Boltt
The smartwatch can independently pair with truly wireless earphones. The watch can also control music playback on the companion smartphone.
Image: Fire Boltt
The Fire-Boltt Almighty smartwatch provides all notifications from multiple applications including Instagram, WhatsApp and more.
Image: Fire Boltt
Health tracking features on the smartwatch include stress management, heart rate tracking, meditative breathing, blood oxygen tracking and more.
Image: Fire Boltt
The smartwatch also has a dedicated voice assistant which can be used for making calls.
Image: Fire Boltt
The Almighty smartwatch will come with 10 days of battery life and up to 20 days of standby time. It will be launched soon and is priced on Flipkart for Rs. 4,999.
Image: Fire Boltt