Fire-Boltt Call smartwatch with Bluetooth calling launched in India: Check specs and price
Image: Fire-Boltt
Right out of the box, the Fire-Boltt Call smartwatch comes with a large 1.7-inch HD display that produces vivid colours and makes it easier for users to read on-screen messages.
Image: Fire-Boltt
The Fire-Boltt Call supports Bluetooth calling. It means that users will be able to make and receive calls directly from the smartwatch. There is a dedicated dialer interface as well.
Image: Fire-Boltt
The watch contains sensors that enable it to measure several health-related vitals such as blood oxygen levels, heart rate tracking, and sleep monitoring.
Image: Fire-Boltt
The Fire-Boltt Call is IP67 water resistance. The watch should be able to survive accidental splashes or immersion in water. Usually, the IP67 rating means that the device can be submerged up to 1m for 30 minutes.
Image: Fire-Boltt
The smartwatch is also capable of showing messages and other notifications from users' social media platforms. The smartwatch lasts for up to 8 days on a single charge and up to 24 hours of Bluetooth calling time.
Image: Fire-Boltt
Along with other features like camera control, weather updates and sedentary reminder, the Fire-Boltt Call smartwatch is priced at Rs. 4,499 and will be available from March 21, 2022 on Amazon and Fire-Boltt's website.
Image: Fire-Boltt