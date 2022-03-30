Fire Boltt Incredible with AMOLED display to launch in India soon: Check specs here
Image: Fire Boltt
The Fire Boltt Incredible smartwatch will come with a 1.3-inch AMOLED display along with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels, which should be better than smartwatches with a LCD panel.
Image: Fire Boltt
The Fire Boltt Incredible smartwatch will also be able to monitor the user's blood oxygen levels, along with features like heart rate tracking and meditative breathing.
Image: Fire Boltt
All the features have a dedicated interface as seen in this image. The interface shown here is how the Fire Boltt Incredible showcases user's heart rate information.
Image: Fire Boltt
The Fire Boltt Incredible comes with 28 sports modes that measure physical activity details and show results in the format shown through the image.
Image: Fire Boltt
The smartwatch is capable of showing notifications from the companion smartphone, from apps like Instagram, WhatsApp and more. However, users will not be able to make or receive voice calls directly on the smartwatch.
Image: Fire Boltt
With a battery life of up to 7 days and inbuilt video games, the Fire Boltt Incredible smartwatch also has an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. It will be launched in India soon.
Image: Fire Boltt