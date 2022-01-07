Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Released: Check Specs And Price
Image: Fire Boltt
The Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 comes with a rectangular dial. It features a 1.3-inch HD display. Additionally, there is a side-mounted button as well.
Image: Fire Boltt
The Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 comes with 30 sports mode that includes skipping, running, walking, cycling, hiking, aerobics and more.
Image: Fire Boltt
The Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 can track the blood oxygen saturation levels of the user and displays it in an intuitive interface on the watch.
Image: Fire Boltt
The Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 smartwatch has a heart rate tracker as well as an IP68 rating.
Image: Fire Boltt
The Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 also displays notifications from the companion smartphone. The watch also has a in-built gaming option.
Image: Fire Boltt
The watch also features multiple faces that utilise the large colour display. It will be available to purchase on Amazon and will be available for an introductory price of Rs. 1,899.
Image: Fire Boltt